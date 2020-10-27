Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

