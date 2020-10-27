BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

