Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

