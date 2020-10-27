Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.