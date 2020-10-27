Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

