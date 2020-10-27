Beaxy (BXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,609.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $816,171.04 and approximately $7,609.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.07 or 0.04378244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00278406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,076,562 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.