Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Becle SAB de from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Becle SAB de has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05.

Becle SAB de Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

