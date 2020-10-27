Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 12.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

