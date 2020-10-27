Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.