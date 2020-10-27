Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

