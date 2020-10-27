Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

