Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Carter's (NYSE:CRI)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carter's from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter's from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter's from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter's from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Carter's has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter's had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter's will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carter's during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

