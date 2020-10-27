Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%.

Shares of BHLB opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.15. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

