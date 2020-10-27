BidaskClub Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

