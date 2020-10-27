BidaskClub Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen lowered Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gogo by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its stake in Gogo by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

