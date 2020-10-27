Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $282.00 at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $316.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.54.

BIIB opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.56 and a 200-day moving average of $287.97. Biogen has a 52 week low of $255.83 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

