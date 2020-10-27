Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.57. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.14.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

