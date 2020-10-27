BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.11 million. On average, analysts expect BlueLinx to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXC stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

