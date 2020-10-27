BMO Capital Markets Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$61.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.13.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.50. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$59.86.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

