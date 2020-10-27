BMO Capital Markets Increases The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $19.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Gap from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

NYSE GPS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 790.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 282,061 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

