BMO Capital Markets Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $61.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) initiated coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $40.17 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

