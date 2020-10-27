BofA Securities Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underperform

BofA Securities cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BofA Securities currently has $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.