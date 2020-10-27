BofA Securities Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underperform

BofA Securities cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.