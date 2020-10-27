Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

