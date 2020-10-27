BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 70.9% lower against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $80,038.25 and $45,166.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.01318212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

