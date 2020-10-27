Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

