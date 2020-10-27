Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BRDCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.