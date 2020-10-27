Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,770 shares of company stock worth $210,859,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $363.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.73. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

