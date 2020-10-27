Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 41.33. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

BRMK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

