Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

