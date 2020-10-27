Brokerages Set Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) PT at $12.33

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 97.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 230.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 56,569 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

