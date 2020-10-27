Brokerages Set Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT at $9.90

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research firms recently commented on CMLEF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

CMLEF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 315 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totaling 35.9 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

