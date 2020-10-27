Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Target Price at GBX 211.88

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.88 ($2.77).

HOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) alerts:

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hochschild Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.80.

About Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.