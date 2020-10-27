Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

