Canaccord Genuity Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$12.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$927,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,625.82. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.13 per share, with a total value of C$939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673,303 shares in the company, valued at C$11,497,438.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.