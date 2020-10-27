Canaccord Genuity Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$56.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$67.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.79.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

