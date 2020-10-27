Canaccord Genuity Raises WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.35 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

CVE WELL opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.94.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

