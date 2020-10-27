Canadian Pacific Railway Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $327.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

