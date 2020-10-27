Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFPUF. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

CFPUF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

