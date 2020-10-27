Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.47.

In other Canso Credit Income Fund news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,631,846.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,849.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

