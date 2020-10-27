Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFFN opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

