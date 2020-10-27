Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$220.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$236.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$200.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -81.54.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.8200004 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

