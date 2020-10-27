Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CABGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

