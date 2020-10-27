Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

