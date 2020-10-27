Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

CADNF opened at $12.18 on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

