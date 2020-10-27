Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of CE opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Celanese by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Celanese by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

