Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.96.

NYSE:CE opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.40.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

