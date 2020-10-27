Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CELH stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

