Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELTF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

