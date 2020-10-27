Centaur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,239.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $814,620.56 and approximately $314,239.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.01318212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,153,516 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

